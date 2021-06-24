Fans Are Fuming At Perez Hilton Over His Past Treatment Of Britney Spears. Here's Why

Perez Hilton is taking some serious heat as Britney Spears' conservatorship case hit the headlines in a major way. After years of intrigue and various reports and documentaries lifting the lid on the situation between Spears and her father, the star finally got her chance to speak out on June 23.

The mom of two had the world watching as she got extremely candid while speaking to the court via video. Spears made some shocking allegations and revealed just how unhappy she's been under the conservatorship, which has been in place since 2008.

Amid the serious claims Spears made was that she had an IUD she was not allowed to remove, while she also alleged she had no idea she was actually allowed to petition to have her conservatorship brought to an end (via People). "I've lied and told the whole world I'm okay and I'm happy. It's a lie," she heartbreakingly said.

As fans will know, the conservatorship was put into place in 2008 following Spears' very public issues with her mental health which saw her shave her head and attack a paparazzo's car with an umbrella. At the time, her every move was covered and photographed by the media, with one blogger in particular very closely documenting her downfall. Read on for what Spears' fans are saying about Perez Hilton today.