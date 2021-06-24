Do Britney Spears' Sons Get Along With Their Grandfather, Jamie?

The following article includes allegations of child abuse.

It seems pretty obvious that Britney Spears has a tumultuous relationship with her father, Jamie Spears. Over the years, there has been speculation over possible tension between the two due to the fact that the conservatorship she is under means he's largely in control of many aspects of her life. Things then became even more clear when Britney spoke out on her own behalf during a virtual court appearance in June.

Revealing details about her conservatorship that were not previously known by the public, Britney also told the judge (via Variety), "My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management ... they should be in jail." She continued, "But my precious body, who has worked for my dad for the past f**king 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty. So perfect. When he works me so hard. When I do everything I'm told and the state of California allowed my father — ignorant father — to take his own daughter, who only has a role with me if I work with him, they've set back the whole course and allowed him to do that to me."

Although Britney may want to expose what her father has done and limit his involvement in her life, what about the rest of her family? For instance, do her sons get along with her father, who is their grandfather? Read on to find out!