Andy Cohen Slams Jamie Spears After Britney's Stunning Testimony

The backlash against Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, continues to mount. While fans have flooded social media with "Free Britney" posts, memes, GIFs, and pleas for a judge to free the "Hit Me Baby One More Time" songstress from her conservatorship for a while, there are also plenty of other celebrities who are coming to the defense of the pop superstar. In late June, the singer gave a chilling statement in court, which detailed her unhappiness over the past 13 years while she's been under her conservatorship. While we knew things were bad, it's safe to say that nobody realized how bad it's been for Britney until she spoke to a judge, begging for her freedom back.

During her gut-wrenching statement, Spears shared she had been lying to the world about being "OK" because she's been in denial about her situation. "But now I'm telling you the truth, OK? I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane. And I'm depressed. I cry every day," she shared before stating that she hopes to "sue" her family for what they've put her through, per Variety. "I'm not lying. I just want my life back. And it's been 13 years. And it's enough," she pleaded. Among many other things, Britney told the judge that her family would not let her remove an IUD though she wants to start a family with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Of the celebrities to come to Spears' defense was Andy Cohen, and he held nothing back.