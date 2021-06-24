Piers Morgan Has Something To Say About Britney Spears
Piers Morgan has never been one to keep his opinions to himself, and now he's throwing in his two cents regarding Britney Spears and the latest dramatic turn in her conservatorship case. June 23 saw the pop superstar finally speak out about what she's been going through in court — and she dropped some seriously shocking bombshells.
Britney told the courtroom via video link, "I've lied and told the whole world I'm okay and I'm happy. It's a lie" (via People) and also claimed she was never told that she could petition to have the conservatorship dissolved. "I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again," she added.
Britney explained that she wanted everyone to listen to her as she spoke at length about her experience under the conservatorship — which saw her father, Jamie Spears, take over her affairs back in 2008. She said she hoped the court would "understand the depth and degree and the damage that they did to [her] back then."
Jamie issued a response via his lawyer. The statement read, "[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much."
So, what does Morgan make of the heartbreaking situation? Read on to find out his candid take.
Piers Morgan made a plea for Britney Spears' conservatorship to end
Piers Morgan got candid about what he thinks about Britney Spears' conservatorship drama with her dad, Jamie Spears, in a lengthy piece for Daily Mail published on June 24, one day after Britney spoke out. In it, Morgan wrote that "the full scale of" Britney's "ongoing nightmare became apparent" during her court hearing as he made it very clear he believes the star should be able to have her conservatorship dissolved.
He questioned the many reports about Britney's mental health, which has long been suggested as a major reason the star needs a conservator like Jamie in place. "We've been told for years via endless cruel briefings to the media that Britney's so mentally unhinged that's she totally incapable of thinking, speaking or acting for herself. That wasn't the woman I heard yesterday," Morgan pointed out, calling it "shameful" that Britney felt she'd been enslaved.
"This torture must stop," he continued. Morgan then signed off by urging the judge in Britney's case "to say yes to this poor tormented woman's cries for freedom, end her conservatorship and release her from her living hell" alongside the hashtag, "#FreeBritneySpears."
Morgan's take on the case comes as many stars have spoken out in support of Britney, including Rose McGowan, the singer's ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, and blogger Perez Hilton.