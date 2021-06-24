Piers Morgan Has Something To Say About Britney Spears

Piers Morgan has never been one to keep his opinions to himself, and now he's throwing in his two cents regarding Britney Spears and the latest dramatic turn in her conservatorship case. June 23 saw the pop superstar finally speak out about what she's been going through in court — and she dropped some seriously shocking bombshells.

Britney told the courtroom via video link, "I've lied and told the whole world I'm okay and I'm happy. It's a lie" (via People) and also claimed she was never told that she could petition to have the conservatorship dissolved. "I want changes, I deserve changes. I was told I have to be sat down and evaluated again," she added.

Britney explained that she wanted everyone to listen to her as she spoke at length about her experience under the conservatorship — which saw her father, Jamie Spears, take over her affairs back in 2008. She said she hoped the court would "understand the depth and degree and the damage that they did to [her] back then."

Jamie issued a response via his lawyer. The statement read, "[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much."

