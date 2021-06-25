Rihanna Just Took A Stand Against Drake

Back in the day, Rihanna and Drake made up one of the most buzz-worthy on-again-off-again celebrity couples around. That's why fans were surely thrilled when things started heating up between them once again in 2016. That was when Drake publicly professed his love for her at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Things between the two were going so well, that they even got matching tattoos. Have you ever spotted the camo shark that was inked on Rihanna's ankle? According to E! News, "her selection ha[d] 'special significance' between the two." Indeed, the pretty predator — which was a piece done by celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang — was a reminder of a date that Drake and Rihanna enjoyed at Toronto's Ripley Aquarium, which is where he bought her a stuffed shark toy. The rapper then "revealed he received his own camouflage shark tattoo that matches Rihanna's. During [a] concert stop, the small ink could be spotted on the inside of his arm."

However, the two eventually split again and in the years since have gone their separate ways. He's now a dad and has been involved in some questionable and problematic relationships. She's dated both billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel and has been spotted with rapper A$AP Rocky. In fact, it was while she was out for a night with the latter that eagle-eyed fans noticed something about the singer that might mean that she and Drake are never getting back together.