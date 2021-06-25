Paris Hilton Sent Britney Spears A Message During Her Show In Las Vegas

Britney Spears shocked her fans when she issued a statement on June 23 detailing her conservatorship, according to Variety. "I just want my life back," she said. She added that she is "traumatized" and wants the "abusive" conservatorship to end "without having to be evaluated." Spears also discussed what happened when she was put on lithium against her will. "Lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to," she said. "You can go mentally impaired if you take too much if you stay on it longer than five months. I felt drunk. I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad really about anything," she continued.

Her statement sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry; even ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake weighed in on the news about Spears. He tweeted, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was... what's happening to her is just not right. No one should EVER be held against their will... or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for."

Now, Paris Hilton is another celebrity coming to Britney's defense. Keep reading for more details.