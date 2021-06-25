Paris Hilton Sent Britney Spears A Message During Her Show In Las Vegas
Britney Spears shocked her fans when she issued a statement on June 23 detailing her conservatorship, according to Variety. "I just want my life back," she said. She added that she is "traumatized" and wants the "abusive" conservatorship to end "without having to be evaluated." Spears also discussed what happened when she was put on lithium against her will. "Lithium is a very, very strong and completely different medication compared to what I was used to," she said. "You can go mentally impaired if you take too much if you stay on it longer than five months. I felt drunk. I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad really about anything," she continued.
Her statement sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry; even ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake weighed in on the news about Spears. He tweeted, "After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was... what's happening to her is just not right. No one should EVER be held against their will... or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for."
Now, Paris Hilton is another celebrity coming to Britney's defense. Keep reading for more details.
Paris Hilton has nothing but love for Britney Spears
Paris Hilton was the DJ for the Resorts World Las Vegas hotel grand opening, but she couldn't miss an opportunity to give Britney Spears a shoutout, according to ET Online.
Hilton reportedly said, "We love you, Britney. Free Britney," following Spears' bombshell statement detailing her conservatorship. A fan shared a clip of the moment on Twitter, and it's clear the crowd supports Hilton's message. Fans also noticed that Hilton wore an outfit that bore a striking resemblance to what Spears wore in her 2003 "Toxic" music video. Hilton also liked a tweet that read, "@ParisHilton is doing Britney cosplay in Vegas," as well as a number of other tweets supporting Spears after her court appearance.
Hilton has previously spoken highly of Spears, telling ET Online at May's "MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted," "I love her. She's so sweet and down to earth. She's an amazing woman and I'm just so proud of her." Hilton also shared in February that she watched the Hulu documentary about Spears and that it made her "think a lot."