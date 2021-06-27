What Really Keeps Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Strong?
Candace Cameron Bure and her hubby, Valeri Bure, are one of the rare love stories in Tinseltown that have lasted for 25 years. While it's not too common for Hollywood starlets to hit the 10-year milestone in marriage, it's even rarer to hit 20 or 25 years. We mean, not everyone can be as perfect as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson ... it's just not possible.
Candace first gained fame on "Full House," and we watched her grow up before our very own eyes. She married someone who is famous, but not for movies or television — instead falling head-over-heels for hockey star Valeri Bure. The couple shares three children together: Natasha, Lev, and Maksim. Candace makes no secret of her feelings for her husband, and we must admit they're one of the sweetest couples ever. In September 2020, the actor shared a lovely post on Instagram that showed she and Valeri enjoying some golf. "Praise the Lord for a good husband! Val (the unicorn ) snuck me away for a few nights, and we had a much needed gloriously beautiful stay-cation. And now... back to the grind," she wrote on the post.
After 25 years together, the love between Candace and Valeri is still going strong. Keep scrolling for deets on what the "Full House" star had to say about their 25th wedding anniversary and how they make things work. We're not going to lie — it's incredibly sweet.
Candace Cameron credits God for her marriage
To celebrate 25 years of wedded bliss, Candace Cameron Bure took to Instagram to share a series of photos with her husband, Valeri Bure. The first shot captured the two sitting at the beach, rocking matching sweatshirts that read "est. 1996," which is the year they got married. The following few images in the deck capture both the couple and their beautiful getaway to Pebble Beach. Candace also penned a heartfelt caption to go along with the images. "Praise the Lord for His faithfulness and, in humility, our willingness to trust Him and allow those who've gone before us and those who haven't but know God's Word to speak into us," she wrote. "And grateful for every other bit of solid advice and encouragement in between."
In addition, the "Fuller House" star spilled a few secrets on how the couple manages to keep the romance alive. "Lord knows I will never write a book about it because we are still learning every year, every day. Grace. Grace. Grace. Communication (which is so important but difficult when one partner isn't willing.) Sex. Laughter. Patience. Lots of patience. Love (a verb. which must be put into action, it's not just a feeling)," she wrote.
Candace went on to say that no romance is perfect and they have been through plenty of ups and downs, but God has blessed them with "guidance and perseverance." She also noted that "God is the secret sauce." How sweet are they?