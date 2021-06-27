What Really Keeps Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Strong?

Candace Cameron Bure and her hubby, Valeri Bure, are one of the rare love stories in Tinseltown that have lasted for 25 years. While it's not too common for Hollywood starlets to hit the 10-year milestone in marriage, it's even rarer to hit 20 or 25 years. We mean, not everyone can be as perfect as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson ... it's just not possible.

Candace first gained fame on "Full House," and we watched her grow up before our very own eyes. She married someone who is famous, but not for movies or television — instead falling head-over-heels for hockey star Valeri Bure. The couple shares three children together: Natasha, Lev, and Maksim. Candace makes no secret of her feelings for her husband, and we must admit they're one of the sweetest couples ever. In September 2020, the actor shared a lovely post on Instagram that showed she and Valeri enjoying some golf. "Praise the Lord for a good husband! Val (the unicorn ) snuck me away for a few nights, and we had a much needed gloriously beautiful stay-cation. And now... back to the grind," she wrote on the post.

After 25 years together, the love between Candace and Valeri is still going strong. Keep scrolling for deets on what the "Full House" star had to say about their 25th wedding anniversary and how they make things work. We're not going to lie — it's incredibly sweet.