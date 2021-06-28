How Prince William Is Supporting Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth lost her spouse of more than 70 years this year when Prince Philip died at the age of 99 on April 9 at Windsor Castle. Afterward, the world kept a close eye on the nonagenarian as she mourned her spouse. When she sat alone at his funeral, social media was ablaze as footage of the tiny, stricken widow was shown. But Queen Elizabeth has kept on a brave face and has soldiered on since his death.

A former senior aide shared some insight with People about why the queen was keeping a stiff upper lip amid her period of mourning. The source revealed, "Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on." They continued, "She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on."

During the week of June 28, the queen is scheduled to visit Cumbernauld, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Stirling in Scotland, per People, while staying at the Palace of Holyroodhouse (her Scotland home). The royals are celebrating "Holyrood," or "Royal Week in Scotland," where they acknowledge "Scottish community, innovation, and history," according to per the palace (via People).

While the queen is paying homage to Scotland this week, other traditional events have been scaled down due to COVID-19 regulations. Luckily, the monarch will enjoy the company of her grandson Prince William while touring the country.