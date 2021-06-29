How Has The White House Changed Joe And Jill Biden's Marriage?

First lady Dr. Jill Biden and President Joe Biden are opening up about their marriage. The couple has been married for over four decades, after Joe's brother introduced him to Jill in 1975, per Insider. Joe's wife and daughter had died in a tragic car accident three years prior, leaving him as a widower to two sons. Jill was also a divorcee when she met Joe, who pursued her when she was a senior in college.

Back then, Jill wasn't sure if he was the right guy for her because of their age difference, telling Vogue in November 2016, "He was nine years older than I am!" But her impression of him changed after they went out to see a movie in Philadelphia where they "really hit it off," and she remarked to her mother that she had "finally met a gentleman." The couple married in 1977 after Joe proposed five times and waited until Jill was ready to take on the role of his wife and mother to his children.

While the first lady and president have spent their entire marriage in political office, it turns out that the presidency has changed the dynamic of their union. Find out what the Bidens have revealed below.