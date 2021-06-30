How Leah McSweeney Is Supporting Britney Spears

We all know Andy Cohen is team Britney after he made her father, Jamie Spears, his "Jackhole of the Day" on his show, "Watch What Happens Live," following the super star's shocking testimony on her 13-year conservatorship. And now, it looks like his show has become a hub for the #FreeBritney movement, especially after Leah McSweeney showed her support for the "Toxic" singer during her first visit to the Bravo Clubhouse.

While appearing beside her "Real Housewives of New York City" costar Sonja Morgan on the June 29 episode of the show, the Married to the Mob founder rocked a pink airbrushed tank top reading, "Free Britney." Of course, her fashion statement didn't go unnoticed, with one person tweeting: "Leah McSweeney is wearing a #FreeBritney tank top for her first-ever appearance in the @BravoWWHL Clubhouse. We love to see it! #RHONY."

Considering Leah reshared the post, which featured a screengrab of her look, it's evident she wanted to spread the word. However, this isn't the first time Leah has shown her support for the pop star. Keep scrolling for more details.