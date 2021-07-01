Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Speaks Out About His Overturned Conviction

The following article contains allegations of sexual assault.

The world was shocked on June 30 when The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court overturned a ruling against Bill Cosby after he spent just two years in prison. In 2018, Cosby was found guilty of three counts of aggravated indecent assault, and Andrea Constand, who was an employee at Temple University at the time, was the prominent name in the trial. She accused "The Cosby Show" star of drugging and sexually abusing her at his Pennsylvania mansion, per CNN. More than 50 other women also came forward to make allegations against Cosby, the outlet reported, and the court sentenced him to three-to-10 years behind bars.

Many celebrities have taken to Twitter to express their anger over the ruling. "I am furious to hear this news. I personally know women who this man [allegedly] drugged and raped while unconscious. Shame on the court and this decision. #TimesUP #MeTOO," Amber Tamblyn tweeted. "WHEN will things get better for women and girls regarding sexual assault, sexism, misogyny and ageism? What will it take? So discouraged," Kathy Griffin wrote.

Cosby's former co-star, Phylicia Rashad, had the opposite reaction and was elated over the news. "FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!" she tweeted, disabling replies. She later attempted to clarify her comments, saying she was "in no way trying to be insensitive to the truth" of sexual assault survivors.

