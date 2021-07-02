How William And Harry Will Achieve Peace In Their Relationship, According To Diana's Friend

Could the alleged royal rift be over? Princess Diana's friend certainly seems to think so — or, as he believes, there was never really one in the first place.

Over the past year, Princes Harry and William's relationship has made countless headlines. In March, Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell Oprah interview, where they made several allegations against the royal family. Meghan claimed that Kate Middleton once made her cry — and Harry, who noted he and William's relationship was "space" — claimed his brother and father were "trapped" in the royal institution.

Still, the brothers have since reunited at a few events, including their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. They also made another public appearance at the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue on July 1. That statue, which William and Harry commissioned in 2017, now sits in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace. William and Harry were there to see the beautiful tribute to Diana in person, and they even released a heartfelt joint statement to express their feelings. "Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength, and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world...," they tweeted from William and Kate's account. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy," they continued.

With their wives absent from the event, it seemed to give the brothers some much-needed bonding time.