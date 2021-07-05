Here's What Mickey Rourke Has To Say About Bill Cosby

Less than one week after the once-beloved comedian and actor Bill Cosby was released from prison after his conviction was overturned due to a technicality, the former star of "The Cosby Show" has become, for the second time, a subject of controversy, anger, and for a select few, a cause for celebration.

While a number of high profile figures have since spoken out against his vacated sentence — among them, Dylan Farrow, Mariska Hargitay, and Kid Cudi — others, like Cosby's former sitcom costar Phylicia Rashad, were overjoyed with the news of his court-mandated jailhouse exit. While it's not entirely surprising that celebrities like Farrow or Hargitay would voice their dismay over Cosby's overturned verdict due to their work as activists against issues like sexual assault, domestic violence, and child abuse, one of the latest famous people to voice their opinion about Cosby's freedom seems a little out of left field — that is, until you know the reason why.

So what did "The Wrestler" star Mickey Rourke have to say about Cosby and his release? And what's the reasoning behind his decision to speak out publicly? Keep on scrolling down below to find out all the answers.