Jill Duggar's Statement On Counting On's Cancellation Reveals A Telling Detail

Jill Duggar Dillard and her husband Derick Dillard released a statement about the cancellation of "Counting On." The couple took to their blog to share their thoughts about TLC cancelling the show that catapulted the Duggars to fame. Since stepping away from the program, it seemed as if there was tension between Jill and her parents. She opened up to People in 2020 about what went down.

Jill and Derick were uncomfortable with the amount of control others had over their lives. As Jill put it, "Our control to choose what jobs we were allowed to accept and even where we were allowed to live was taken away from us." Derick elaborated, "The first few years of our marriage, we spent time and money working towards opportunities only to hit a dead end when we'd be told, 'Well, you're not allowed to do that.'" Their decision to step away was apparently not well-received by her family or the network. In a YouTube video uploaded by Jill and Derick, Jill admits (via Hello!) that she had not visited her parents home in a "couple of years." The statement underscored the rumors that a rift had formed between them.

Since leaving "Counting On" and her family, Jill and Derick have seemingly embraced new values that go against how she was raised. They use birth control, Jill wears more revealing clothes, and they occasionally enjoy a glass of wine. Their latest statement also reveals how deep the rift goes.