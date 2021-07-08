What Naomi Osaka Just Revealed About Meghan Markle
Naomi Osaka is back. The tennis superstar will return to the court for the Tokyo Olympics after sitting out Wimbledon and withdrawing from the French Open in May. Osaka created a stir when she announced, "I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros," per her Instagram page. After she missed her first interview, the Grand Slam tennis tournaments board hit her with a $15,000 fine and warned her that she could be expelled for not participating in "mandatory" interviews. Osaka subsequently quit and shared that she had "suffered long bouts of depression" and wanted to put her mental health first.
The four-time Grand Slam singles champion penned an op-ed for Time Magazine and wrote about her controversial decision." I have numerous suggestions to offer the tennis hierarchy," she wrote, "[B]ut my No. 1 suggestion would be to allow a small number of 'sick days' per year where you are excused from your press commitments without having to disclose your personal reasons." Osaka noted, "In any other line of work, you would be forgiven for taking a personal day here and there, so long as it's not habitual." She also divulged that she felt pressured to reveal her "personal medical history." Osaka pointed out that she had a "consistent attendance record" and that she has only "missed one press conference in my seven years on tour."
Osaka also stated that several high-profile celebs contacted her after she quit, including Meghan Markle.
Naomi Osaka thanked Meghan Markle for her support
Some may remember that it was Piers Morgan who first compared Meghan Markle to Naomi Osaka when he wrote a piece for the Daily Mail. He called Osaka a "spoiled brat whose fame and fortune appears to have inflated her ego to gigantic proportions." He then jumped to his favorite topic: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "This is straight out of the Meghan and Harry playbook of wanting to have the world's largest cake and eating it, by exploiting the media for ruthlessly commercial self-promotion but using mental health to silence any media criticism." Twitter wasn't buying it and, per the Mirror, roasted the former "Good Morning Britain" host. One user wrote, "I wonder what it is about Naomi Osaka and Meghan Markle that so upsets Piers Morgan? Strangely, he didn't say a word when Djokovic refused to speak to the media at US Open."
In an opinion piece for Time Magazine, Naomi Osaka thanked "those in the public eye who have supported, encouraged and offered such kind words." Her list was five (powerful) names long, calling out, "Michelle Obama, Michael Phelps, Steph Curry, Novak Djokovic, Meghan Markle, to name a few." From one Piers Morgan-shamed woman to another, Osaka thanked Meghan for reaching out to her.
Considering Meghan and Serena Williams are already besties, perhaps they can include the Japanese tennis great in one of their get-togethers?