What Naomi Osaka Just Revealed About Meghan Markle

Naomi Osaka is back. The tennis superstar will return to the court for the Tokyo Olympics after sitting out Wimbledon and withdrawing from the French Open in May. Osaka created a stir when she announced, "I'm not going to do any press during Roland Garros," per her Instagram page. After she missed her first interview, the Grand Slam tennis tournaments board hit her with a $15,000 fine and warned her that she could be expelled for not participating in "mandatory" interviews. Osaka subsequently quit and shared that she had "suffered long bouts of depression" and wanted to put her mental health first.

The four-time Grand Slam singles champion penned an op-ed for Time Magazine and wrote about her controversial decision." I have numerous suggestions to offer the tennis hierarchy," she wrote, "[B]ut my No. 1 suggestion would be to allow a small number of 'sick days' per year where you are excused from your press commitments without having to disclose your personal reasons." Osaka noted, "In any other line of work, you would be forgiven for taking a personal day here and there, so long as it's not habitual." She also divulged that she felt pressured to reveal her "personal medical history." Osaka pointed out that she had a "consistent attendance record" and that she has only "missed one press conference in my seven years on tour."

Osaka also stated that several high-profile celebs contacted her after she quit, including Meghan Markle.