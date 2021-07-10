The Truth About Mitt Romney Upsetting His Neighbors

Sen. Mitt Romney announced the sale of his vacation home in San Diego County, per The Salt Lake Tribune. The Utah senator announced the sale during a meeting with the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce, closing the book on the controversial La Jolla, California, property. The Republican senator and his wife upset the neighbors of their oceanfront San Diego vacation home for years.

The controversy about Romney's vacation home made headlines, but most people view the GOP senator as friendly...that is unless your name is Donald Trump. Romney has consistently been one of the only Republican senators to stand up to Trump, voting twice to impeach the former president. In Trump's first impeachment trial, Romney was the only Republican who voted to impeach Trump. According to CNN, in Trump's first impeachment trial, Romney was the "first senator in US history to vote to remove from office a president from the same party."

In Trump's second impeachment trial, Romney was one of seven GOP senators to vote to impeach. In addition to his impeachment votes, the Utah senator had consistently spoken out when he believed Trump was wrong. The Utah Republican party tried to censure Romney for his impeachment decisions, per CNN.

So what did the senator, former presidential candidate, and former governor of Massachusetts do to upset his California neighbors? Keep reading to find out.