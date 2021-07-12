Angelina Jolie And The Weeknd Are Spending More Time Together. Here's What We Know

If nothing else, Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd have set social media ablaze as people speculate about them. The "Maleficent" star and the "Blinding Lights" singer have been spotted out and about in Los Angeles, and the idea of something blossoming between them has left many shooketh. They are both single, and with all the mingling they are doing, it seems as if they are out to encourage those wagging tongues.

Yet, until recently, it seemed as if Jolie was not all that interested in a new relationship. In May, Jolie told Daily Pop's co-host Justin Sylvester that she was very choosy about potential dates. "I probably have a very long list [of 'nos']. I've been alone for a long time now," she admitted, via E! News. Jolie and Brad Pitt split in 2016 and were declared legally single in 2019. Their bitter divorce and custody battle is still ongoing, and Pitt was recently awarded joint custody of their five minor children. As for The Weeknd, he has been merrily single since 2019. The 31-year-old and model Bella Hadid split in 2019 after an on-again, off-again 4-year relationship. However, the "Shameless" crooner still belts out the love songs as if he's "Drunk In Love."

So, what's up between Jolie and The Weeknd? Everything and nothing, or so it seems. Here's the 411 on the mother-of-six and the music producer, and why everyone's talking about them.