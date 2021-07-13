How Much Is Kerri Walsh Jennings Actually Worth?

Kerri Walsh Jennings is one of the most successful women's volleyball players on the planet, to the point where her name is pretty much synonymous with beach volleyball. We honestly don't remember watching the Olympics without her in it. The incredible athlete has had one of the most outstanding volleyball careers of all time, and she's not done yet. Team USA shares that the star is one of the most decorated female athletes of all time, with three gold medals and one bronze during her Olympic career. She's also won a few World Championships as well.

It's no secret that Walsh Jennings' career has been filled with success, but there have been peaks and valleys. In a chat with Lewis Howes, the volleyball star shared what she learned from her successes and failures. "I feel like my framework for so long in my life was 'just do it right and don't F up,' you know? And then you fail ... I was so supported, but there's a lot of excellence in my life and a lot of very high expectations ... but the flip side of that is that you identify yourself with your victories, with your successes, [and] with your performance," she shared. "And Rio helped me breakthrough that a little bit." She also noted that learning from failures has helped her grow, and for that, we give her a lot of respect.

