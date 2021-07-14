You'll Recognize The Empire Star Who Will Be In The New Sex And The City Reboot
Production on the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That" is in full swing, and it seems like a new cast member might be announced soon. This particular actor starred on "Empire," which has fans buzzing.
Last week, Sarah Jessica Parker shared a photo of her script for the first episode titled, "Hello It's Me," as well as the contents of her bag for what looked like a long day of shooting. She then sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a photo of herself along with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis during the first day of filming with the caption, "And... @justlikethatmax X, SJ." Nixon and Davis shared the photo, adding, "And just like that, it was day one!!" and "And Just Like That .... We're back!," respectively.
Celebrities flooded Parker's comments and Andy Cohen wrote, "THERE THEY ARE!!!!!!" Amy Sedaris jumped in with, "Love this Good luck with everything Everyone is so excited you are back" and Ali Wentworth added, "Oh hey girls!" The excitement is clearly at an all-time high! But the leading ladies are not the only ones causing a stir on set. Keep reading for more details on why an "Empire" star made an appearance.
Nicole Ari Parker was spotted on the set of And Just Like That
Is there an "Empire" and "Sex and the City" crossover happening? Not exactly, but actor Nicole Ari Parker was spotted filming scenes for "And Just Like That," according to the Daily Mail. She was seen with stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis, and she apparently fit right in. The "Empire" alum wore a silk dress, duster and heels, topping off her look with a red necklace and suede bag, per the outlet. No doubt she earned praise from SJP!
The "SATC" women reportedly hugged her as they sat down to chat, and even though no official announcement has been made concerning her status on the show, it's "exciting news for fans." Nicole Ari Parker is arguably best known for her role as Giselle Barker on "Empire," but she has scored guest roles on "Chicago P.D." and "Younger," according to her IMDb. As for movies, she's starred in films like "Boogie Nights" and "Remember the Titans."
According to a May TVLine report, SJP and showrunner Michael Patrick King "didn't want to tell a story with all-white writers or an all-white cast" because "it's not reflective of New York." "And Just Like That" will reportedly feature three regulars who are women of color, per the outlet.