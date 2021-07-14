You'll Recognize The Empire Star Who Will Be In The New Sex And The City Reboot

Production on the "Sex and the City" reboot "And Just Like That" is in full swing, and it seems like a new cast member might be announced soon. This particular actor starred on "Empire," which has fans buzzing.

Last week, Sarah Jessica Parker shared a photo of her script for the first episode titled, "Hello It's Me," as well as the contents of her bag for what looked like a long day of shooting. She then sent fans into a frenzy when she posted a photo of herself along with Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis during the first day of filming with the caption, "And... @justlikethatmax X, SJ." Nixon and Davis shared the photo, adding, "And just like that, it was day one!!" and "And Just Like That .... We're back!," respectively.

Celebrities flooded Parker's comments and Andy Cohen wrote, "THERE THEY ARE!!!!!!" Amy Sedaris jumped in with, "Love this Good luck with everything Everyone is so excited you are back" and Ali Wentworth added, "Oh hey girls!" The excitement is clearly at an all-time high! But the leading ladies are not the only ones causing a stir on set. Keep reading for more details on why an "Empire" star made an appearance.