What Mila Kunis Talked Ashton Kutcher Out Of Doing

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of the cutest and most relatable couples in Hollywood. The two first met on the set of "That '70s Show" in 1998, per Insider, where they played boyfriend and girlfriend. Though the two weren't close with each other during filming, Kunis revealed that she actually had a crush on Kutcher and was nervous about giving him her first on-screen kiss. "I was like, 'Oh, he's so cute, it's the Calvin Klein model!'" she told People in 2001. "Then I was like, 'I have to kiss him?' I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him."

Luckily for Kunis, Kutcher made the experience an easy one, as she told the outlet that he "was so nice," and "just made jokes and gave me funny little compliments." Their on-screen kiss ended up as a full-circle moment when Kunis and Kutcher had their first official (off-screen) kiss in 2012 after they started dating, per Elle. The couple got married in 2015 and share two young children together!

As many celebrity parents know, taking care of children is a full-time job, and Kunis could not have made that point clearer to her husband after he proposed a (literally) out-of-this-world trip to her. Find out what Kunis talked Kutcher out of doing below.