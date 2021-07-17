Who Is Khloe Kardashian's Worst Ex Ever?

The Kardashians have had their fair share of love interests, especially when it comes to the bold and outspoken Khloé Kardashian. The 37-year-old socialite has had an interesting dating history, which also has been showcased on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" throughout the last decade.

According to Us Weekly, Khloé has dated a number of big-name athletes and rappers, including Tristan Thompson and French Montana. She even tied the knot with pro athlete Lamar Odom after only dating for a month, per Us Weekly. The pair eventually split, and "KUWTK" fans already know that Khloé went on to have a roller coaster of a relationship with Thompson, per Parade. While their current relationship status remains a mystery, the pair do share a three-year-old daughter named True. So, they'll be co-parenting for the long run, whether they end up getting back together not.

With all the media attention swirling around Khloé and her love life, we started to wonder which past relationship might have been the worst out of them all. Are you, too, wondering who is Khloé's worst ex ever? You've come to the right place. Nicki Swift polled 601 readers to see who they think is this Kardashian's worst love interest. Keep reading to find out what our readers had to say about Khloé's exes.