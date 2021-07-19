What Does Caitlyn Jenner Really Think Of Donald Trump?

Caitlyn Jenner has always been candid about her political views, but ever since she announced her run for governor of California in April, per BBC, the Republican is sharing how she really feels about her own party, especially when it comes to former President Donald Trump.

Although she supported Trump in 2016, according to Forbes, she revealed he didn't have her vote in 2020. "Out here in California, it's like, why vote for a Republican president? It's just not going to work. I mean, it's overwhelming," she told CNN's Dana Bash in May, explaining she didn't vote for Trump because California is a typically blue state. However, Jenner spoke out about Trump's handling of LGBT+ issues in 2018, telling Variety his policies were "extraordinarily disappointing." Plus, Jenner notably took to Twitter in February 2017 asking the then-president to "call her," adding, "From one Republican to another, this is a disaster. You made a promise to protect the LGBTQ community."

But despite Jenner's prior feelings towards Trump, the former president may have her vote if he chooses to run for office again in 2024. Keep scrolling for more details.