Tulsi Gabbard Has A Brutal Comment For Bezos' Rocket Launch

Jeff Bezos made history in July with the launch of his space shuttle Blue Origin. But reactions to his trip to space were mixed — and one prominent politician has made her opinion known.

On June 7, the Amazon billionaire shared a video and announced to his legion of followers that he would be going to space. "Ever since I was 5 years old, I've dreamed of traveling to space. On July 20th, I will take that journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend," he wrote on the Instagram post, which he accompanied with a video.

The news of the space launch came shortly after Bezos made the surprising announcement that he would be stepping down from his post as CEO of Amazon, the company that made him the richest man in the world. "I'm excited to announce that this Q3 I'll transition to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board and Andy Jassy will become CEO," he told his employees in a letter, per MSNBC, noting that "in the Exec Chair role, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives."

Bezos' passion for space shows, and while his shuttle launch could be seen as one giant leap for mankind, many aren't too pleased with the former CEO's new endeavor — like former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard.