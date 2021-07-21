Hannah Berner Finally Addresses Her Future On Bravo's Chat Room

There's been a lot of drama surrounding Bravo star Hannah Berner, ever since she appeared on the latest season of the network's hit show "Summer House." Fans watched as Hannah engaged in feuds with not only her ex-love interest Luke Gulbranson, but also former best friend Amanda Batula and her fiancé Kyle Cooke, per ScreenRant. Other cast members began questioning the New York native's authenticity and she even lost a paid podcast sponsor after not believing Luke's mental health issues, according to the outlet.

In May, days after the show's controversial reunion episode aired, Hannah announced that she was leaving "Summer House" on Instagram. She wrote, "This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of sh*t." She added, " ... with mixed emotions I'm announcing I won't be spending it living in the summer house."

Along with her role on "Summer House," Hannah landed a job as host of Bravo's "Chat Room" where she, along with Gizelle Bryant and Porsha Williams from the "Real Housewives" franchise, would discuss the network's reality shows. Yet Hannah's time on "Chat Room" also came with some drama, with former co-host Kate Chastain throwing shade at the podcaster when announcing her own departure, calling the show a "miserable enough experience" (via Us Weekly). She added, "After 'Summer House' went through its season, I think Hannah's character was revealed more." As for Hannah, she recently addressed her own role on Bravo's "Chat Room."