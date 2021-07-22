What We Know About Anna Faris' Secret Wedding

Anna Faris is newly married! The actor shocked fans by revealing the news on a recent episode of her podcast, "Anna Faris Is Unqualified," that she and now-husband Michael Barrett tied the knot in secret.

Faris previously opened up about her relationship with the cinematographer, telling People magazine that they "had an immediate kind of intimacy." The actor continued, "We're both probably introverts in a very similar way. And he has two children and that has been awesome. I've really learned a lot about myself through his kids. It's been really rewarding." The "House Bunny" actor, who shares 8-year-old son Jack with ex-husband Chris Pratt, got plenty of time to learn from Barrett's kids when both of their families joined in on a camping trip, renting a van during COVID-19 lockdown.

The ample quarantine time together proved beneficial, as Faris just announced she and Barrett secretly wed. "I'm looking around... my fiancé's right — he's now my husband," revealed Faris on the July 21 episode of her podcast. Read on for more details about the big day!