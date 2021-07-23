Was This The Cause For Meghan Markle's Struggle With Her In-Laws?

Meghan Markle was in the spotlight long before she ever met Prince Harry. The actor had a leading part as Rachel Zane in "Suits" and was possibly already on her way to becoming a household name. However, all that changed when she started dating the handsome redhead prince. Her role changed and Meghan seemed to adapt admirably.

As with most beginnings, things looked promising when she married Harry and seemed to bring the royal monarchy to life with her personable touch. However, it wasn't long before cracks began to show in the Fab Four with Meghan and Harry breaking away from the House of Cambridge. Megxit followed at the beginning of 2020, and Meghan and Harry fled the U.K. to start a new life in California. In 2021, they decided to air their dirty laundry in a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the British monarchy of ignoring a suicidal Meghan's pleas for help and revealed that there had been racist remarks made about their son Archie.

Since then, Meghan has taken on a new role. She authored a children's book and became a mother for the second time. They named their daughter Lilibet Diana, after Queen Elizabeth II and Harry's mom, which could indicate that family ties are important to them. Now, another person has spoken out about what went wrong with Meghan and her in-laws. This viscountess may provide some credible insight, as she and Meghan have more in common than one might think.