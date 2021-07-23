Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Matt Damon is the latest celebrity to speak out about the COVID-19 vaccine. While promoting his new film "Stillwater," the actor shared his thoughts with Yahoo! Entertainment on why he believes some people are still hesitant to get vaccinated. "There are a lot of reasons that people have, and I don't want to belittle them," the actor told the outlet. "It's tough for me, I have a couple friends who are immunocompromised and they can't get the vaccine, so they have no choice but to rely on the rest of us to do our part to get to herd immunity. So I look at it that way."

Like many other celebrities who have been urging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Damon encouraged people to trust science. "But look, it's a personal choice," Damon said. "That's the beauty of America, it's a free country. And none of us would have it any other way. But I fall heavily on the side of trusting science more than something you read on Facebook."

The actor also said that he wished people would have thought more about the big picture. "I wish at the beginning of this people came out and said, 'Look, if we all do this, then we'll protect each other better,' rather than 'Well, I'm not in this cohort so I don't have to worry and it's not going to hurt me that much,'" he shared. "It's just about looking at this as a 'me' thing or an 'us' thing."