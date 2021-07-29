What Todd Chrisley Has To Say About His Daughter Lindsie's Divorce

It seems "Chrisley Knows Best" star Todd Chrisley is offering his support to his estranged daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, after she announced her divorce. Todd took to Instagram to seemingly move past their drama, writing, "I'm here. I love you. Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I'm working all things out for good, for you, my child. There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less." He also addressed the post to "you know who you are."

Todd was more direct with his response to Lindsie's divorce on his "Chrisley Confessions" podcast, saying (via People), " I want to be very clear that it is a very sad day," adding, "I do not wish a divorce on any family, certainly not after going through one and watching what it did to Lindsie and Kyle." He even gave a nod to Will, calling him "a good provider to my daughter and to my grandson."

It's unclear if Lindsie responded to her father privately since, in 2019, she revealed she wanted to stop publicly discussing her family's drama. She explained on her podcast (via People), "I think that we all need to move on with our lives in separate directions." She also appears to be moving on following her divorce, writing on Instagram, "I am focusing on the new beginnings ahead & a fresh space with the move this week."