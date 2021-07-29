How Do Britney Spears' Doctors Really Feel About Her Conservatorship?

The "Free Britney" movement continues. New developments around pop icon Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship are making headlines almost daily in 2021. The "Toxic" singer has been trying to end the conservatorship that her father, Jamie Spears, has been in control of since the early aughts. Back in 2008, Spears was put under a conservatorship, which has left the star unable to control her personal life and financial assets, per Insider.

Thirteen years later, Spears is pleading with the Los Angelos court system to not only have her father removed but to charge him with conservatorship abuse. During a court hearing back in July of 2021, the singer told the court (via E! News), "I want him investigated ... This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life." Following this very telling court appearance, Spears has been making headway in trying to gain back control of her life, such as hiring a new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and being allowed to drive again.

As these new breakthroughs develop, many fans are wondering what Spears' doctors think about the new liberties given to the star. If you've found yourself wondering the same, we've got you covered. On July 29, new legal docs became public, revealing how the singer and songwriter's doctors feel about Spears' father and conservatorship, via TMZ. Keep reading to find out what the documents said.