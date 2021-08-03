Kailyn Lowry's COVID-19 Diagnosis Has Her Apologizing. Here's Why
Like millions of others around the globe, Kailyn Lowry tested positive for COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic. The "Teen Mom 2" star revealed her diagnosis following a family trip to the Dominican Republic in mid-July. Kailyn opened up about being infected during an episode of her "Baby Mamas No Drama" podcast (via In Touch Weekly) on August 3, sharing the news that her four sons — Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed — also contracted the coronavirus.
The MTV personality noted this isn't the first time her family has had first-hand experience with COVID-19. Speaking to her co-host, Vee Rivera, Kailyn said she first contracted the deadly disease after taking a trip to Iceland in 2020. Per TooFab, the mom of four also revealed her son, Lincoln, initially caught COVID-19 at the beginning of the outbreak in March.
Considering Kailyn was pregnant with her fourth child, Creed, amid the pandemic last year, many "Teen Mom" fans were wondering if she was going to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the Pothead Haircare founder made her thoughts known when a Twitter user asked if she or the kids would "get one" in April 2020. "Absolutely not," she replied (via The Sun). Since coming down with the coronavirus, Kailyn has issued an apology — but it isn't for her stance on the vaccine. Keep scrolling to find out why the TV star is saying sorry.
Kailyn Lowry regrets podcasting with co-host Vee Rivera
Kailyn Lowry is expressing regret for her recent COVID-19 diagnosis after contracting the disease following a family trip to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. The Pennsylvania native issued an apology specifically to her "Baby Mamas No Drama" co-host, Vee Rivera, for seemingly exposing her to the coronavirus. Kailyn said she was "so sorry" to Vee, who has since tested positive after taping their podcast together, per In Touch Weekly.
"I think, honestly, [me and the boys] brought it home from the Dominican Republic," the "Pride Over Pity" author shared during their August 3 episode of "Baby Mamas No Drama" titled "Quarantine Queens" (via TooFab). Kailyn said although she tested negative for COVID-19 twice — once in D.R. and again following their return home — a third test ultimately came up positive. "I wouldn't have podcasted with you on Sunday, but I already had negative tests. Even a negative test after I podcasted with you," she insisted.
Kailyn said it wasn't until she "lost [her] taste and my smell" that she "knew" she contracted the coronavirus. "I knew because I felt like s–t all week," she explained. "All the kids have it. They're all asymptomatic really." Vee pointed out that although she was in "bed all day" and "feeling like straight up s**t" while battling COVID-19, she doesn't have any hard feelings toward Kailyn. "It was bound to happen," the Vivid Belleza founder stated. Hopefully, all are on the mend!