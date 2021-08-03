Kailyn Lowry's COVID-19 Diagnosis Has Her Apologizing. Here's Why

Like millions of others around the globe, Kailyn Lowry tested positive for COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic. The "Teen Mom 2" star revealed her diagnosis following a family trip to the Dominican Republic in mid-July. Kailyn opened up about being infected during an episode of her "Baby Mamas No Drama" podcast (via In Touch Weekly) on August 3, sharing the news that her four sons — Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed — also contracted the coronavirus.

The MTV personality noted this isn't the first time her family has had first-hand experience with COVID-19. Speaking to her co-host, Vee Rivera, Kailyn said she first contracted the deadly disease after taking a trip to Iceland in 2020. Per TooFab, the mom of four also revealed her son, Lincoln, initially caught COVID-19 at the beginning of the outbreak in March.

Considering Kailyn was pregnant with her fourth child, Creed, amid the pandemic last year, many "Teen Mom" fans were wondering if she was going to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. However, the Pothead Haircare founder made her thoughts known when a Twitter user asked if she or the kids would "get one" in April 2020. "Absolutely not," she replied (via The Sun). Since coming down with the coronavirus, Kailyn has issued an apology — but it isn't for her stance on the vaccine. Keep scrolling to find out why the TV star is saying sorry.