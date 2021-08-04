AOC Has Something To Say About Simone Biles' Olympic Timeout

While the sports-loving world should be used to being wowed by Simone Biles by now thanks to her many incredible achievements, plenty of her fans were again left with nothing but admiration for the world-class athlete during the Tokyo Olympics. That's because she not only took home a bronze medal (amidst a tragic circumstance), but she also showed us that she was willing to make her mental health — and, in turn, her overall health, safety, and well-being — a priority.

After pulling out of the women's team gymnastics event, Biles explained to reporters (via ESPN), "You have to be there 100%. If not, you get hurt." She added, "Today has been really stressful. I was shaking. I couldn't nap. I have never felt like this going into a competition, and I tried to go out and have fun. But once I came out, I was like, 'No. My mental is not there.'"

While there have been a few outspoken critics of Biles' decision, there have been scores of people who have been willing and eager to support her. That includes Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who had something to say about Biles that you'll definitely want to know about!