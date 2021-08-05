The Truth About Olivia Rodrigo And Courtney Love

They say imitation is the biggest form of flattery. However, in this case, Hole frontwoman Courtney Love wouldn't agree. As previously reported by The Guardian, teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo posed as a crying prom queen while holding a bouquet of flowers for the artwork for "Sour Prom." The images were reminiscent of Hole's artwork for their iconic 1994 "Live Through This" album and Love noticed.

The "Doll Parts" hitmaker took to Instagram and shared the artwork, writing, "Spot the Difference! #twinning." While most assumed Love was honored, she, in fact, wasn't happy with Rodrigo's spin on the cover. "Stealing an original idea and not asking permission is rude. There's no way to be elegant about it. I'm not angry. It happens all the time to me. But this was bad form," she wrote on Facebook.

On Love's Instagram post, which has now been deleted, Rodrigo appeared honored that the legendary grunge singer acknowledged her. "love u and live through this sooooo much," she wrote in the comments. However, Love was quick to give her a salty reply, which Rodrigo never responded to. "@oliviarodrigo Olivia – you're welcome. My favorite florist is in Notting Hill, London! Dm me for deets! I look forward to reading your note," Love expressed, per Music News. With the huge following that she has, Rodrigo's fans were not happy with the way Love reacted and gave the rockstar a piece of their mind. Keep reading to find out more.