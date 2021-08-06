Why Lindsie Chrisley Is Shocked By Her Dad Todd

It's no secret that Lindsie Chrisley has had a contentious relationship with her father, Todd Chrisley, over the past few years. The eldest daughter of Todd, who he shares with ex-wife Teresa Terry, has not been on the best of terms with Todd, and she doesn't shy away from speaking about him in the press. She even accused her father of threatening to release a sex tape. Yeah, things got pretty bad there for a while, not dissimilar to what went down between Todd and Kyle Chrisley.

The "Coffee Convos" podcaster announced her divorce on social media in July and shortly after, Todd took to his own Instagram account to share a post that seemed to be referencing Lindsie's divorce. In the upload, Todd shared an image of a beautiful outdoor space that overlooked a vast body of water. "I'm here. I love you," he wrote. "Whatever is going on in your life right now, I see it, and I'm working all things out for good, for you, my child. There is nothing you can do or have done that will make me ever love you less."

"I will protect you from anything, and anyone who tries's to harm you or your reputation," he added. "I am stronger than depression and anxiety." In addition, he signed the post from "God and Todd." He also used a hashtag to note that the person he was referring to knew who they were.

Keep scrolling to see what Lindsie had to say about the post — when she was finally able to see it.