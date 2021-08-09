Did Khloe Kardashian Share A Secret Message To Tristan Thompson?

Did Khloé Kardashian just share a secret message for her ex, Tristan Thompson, after he got big news? The basketball star is making waves in his career as it was announced on August 7 that he's moving teams to play for the Sacramento Kings following what NBA.com described as "a three-team trade that also involved the Atlanta Hawks."

Thompson previously played for the Boston Celtics following a whopping nine seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers. It was his time with the Cavaliers that played a big part on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," as fans will remember Khloé moved to Ohio to spend more time with her man after they started dating in 2016.

Well, the latest trade puts Thompson much closer to Khloé and their daughter, True, as they'll officially be back in the same state. Khloé is currently in the process of building a huge mansion next to her mom, Kris Jenner, in the Hidden Hills gated community in San Fernando Valley, which means Khloé and Thompson will be around a six-hour drive away from one another. That's around a 90-minute helicopter journey, according to Us Weekly.

But what does Khloé really make of her ex-boyfriend's move following an insider claiming to Hollywood Life that friends were "worried" Khloé and Tristan could end up back together after splitting once again? Read on to find out what she posted to social media shortly after his big trade was confirmed.