The Resignation Of Another Former Andrew Cuomo Ally Is Raising Eyebrows

Per The New York Times, Time's Up chairwoman Roberta Kaplan — who was responsible for instituting the organization's legal defense fund — was allegedly heavily involved in a campaign to discredit the allegations of sexual misconduct made by Governor Andrew Cuomo's ex-staffer Lindsey Boylan (who was the first woman to come forward with claims of harrassment). The attorney general's report found that Kaplan allegedly allied herself to the campaign supposedly spearheaded by Melissa DeRosa — who planned to publish a letter publicly discrediting Boylan's account, according to the NYT.

In her statement of resignation from Time's Up, Kaplan wrote that "Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear that even our apparent allies in the fight to advance women can turn out to be abusers," and that "we have felt the raw, personal and profound pain of that betrayal."

Before Kaplan submitted her resignation, the NYT noted that "a group of survivors of sexual harassment and assault posted an open letter to board of Time's Up" which called out Kaplan's hypocrisy in her aiding Cuomo. "Time's Up has abandoned the very people it was supposed to champion," the Medium post read, in part. "Time's Up is failing all survivors."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).