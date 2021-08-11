Joe Biden's Remarks About Andrew Cuomo Are Raising Eyebrows

Though Andrew Cuomo was widely praised for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, his approval ratings have plummeted ever since. On August 10, 2021, Cuomo resigned from his post following a report from the New York Attorney General's Office, which found him to be guilty of sexually harassing multiple women. In a press conference that same day, the politician said he took "full responsibility for [his] actions," despite his earlier claim that the investigation was "politically motivated," according to CNN. "I'm a New Yorker, born and bred," Cuomo defended himself. "I'm a fighter and my instinct is to fight through this controversy because I truly believe ... it is unfair and it is untruthful and I believe it demonizes behavior that is unsustainable for society."

Cuomo's resignation comes as a relief for many. Following the bombshell investigation findings, Democrats like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi — and even President Joe Biden — called for Cuomo to step down from his duties as governor. "Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the governor to resign," Pelosi said, according to CNBC. Likewise, President Biden told reporters at the White House that he believed Cuomo should quit.

But as of August 10, Biden's most recent remarks are contradicting his earlier statement, and at the very least, they're certainly stirring up some questions! So, what did Biden have to say about Cuomo's resignation?