Did Meghan Markle Really Want To Attend This Celebrity Event Despite Not Getting Invited?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a lot going on at the moment. Aside from welcoming their second child Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, the royal couple has their hands in a variety of projects. Meghan launched an initiative called 40x40 on her 40th birthday, where she's asked 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman looking to get back into the workforce. Many of Meghan's friends participating are celebrities, from Adele and Ciara, to Priyanka Chopra and Tracee Ellis Ross, per E! News.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry recently announced he's working on an "intimate and heartfelt" memoir set to be released in late 2022, according to the press release. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry said of the highly anticipated book.

On top of their individual projects, the couple recently announced that Archewell Production's first Netflix project will be "The Heart of Invictus." The series will highlight Invictus Games athletes and their journey preparing for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, which was postponed to 2022, per the Archewell website. Despite the number of projects in the works and taking care of a newborn, there was one event Meghan desperately wanted to attend, but wasn't invited. Read on to find out.