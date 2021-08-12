Did Meghan Markle Really Want To Attend This Celebrity Event Despite Not Getting Invited?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a lot going on at the moment. Aside from welcoming their second child Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor on June 4, the royal couple has their hands in a variety of projects. Meghan launched an initiative called 40x40 on her 40th birthday, where she's asked 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman looking to get back into the workforce. Many of Meghan's friends participating are celebrities, from Adele and Ciara, to Priyanka Chopra and Tracee Ellis Ross, per E! News.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry recently announced he's working on an "intimate and heartfelt" memoir set to be released in late 2022, according to the press release. "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince Harry said of the highly anticipated book.
On top of their individual projects, the couple recently announced that Archewell Production's first Netflix project will be "The Heart of Invictus." The series will highlight Invictus Games athletes and their journey preparing for the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, which was postponed to 2022, per the Archewell website. Despite the number of projects in the works and taking care of a newborn, there was one event Meghan desperately wanted to attend, but wasn't invited. Read on to find out.
A source claimed that Meghan and Harry were 'never even on the original list'
Despite all Meghan Markle has going on right now, she reportedly wanted to attend former President Obama's 60th birthday bash on Martha's Vineyard. Author Angela Levin claimed in The Sun that the Duchess of Sussex "desperately wanted" to attend the star-studded event. "I am told that despite claiming she was unable to attend, Meghan desperately wanted to be the special guest at the Obama's amazing party," Levin elaborated. "But the fact is, Harry and Meghan were never even on the original list." The original guest list had to be cut to 475 people due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The party was held in the backyard of the Obamas' Martha's Vineyard beachfront mansion. Celebrities that did get invited included John Legend, who serenaded the former president, Chrissy Teigen, Gabrielle Union, and Dwyane Wade, per USA Today. Meghan shouldn't take her missing invitation too personally, as there were some celebrities who were originally on the guest list, but got uninvited due to COVID-19 restrictions, including Larry David, Conan O'Brien, and David Letterman, per The Independent.
There is speculation that the Obamas are taking a "step back" from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, according to the same report from The Sun. But time will tell whether the two couples really did have a falling-out.