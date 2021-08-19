The Real Reason Lady Gaga's Fans Are Furious Over Her Dog Walker

Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, made headlines in February when someone shot him as he was walking the singer's three adorable pups, Koji, Gustav, and Miss Asia. The shooters took Koji and Gustav, but Miss Asia managed to escape unharmed. Paramedics rushed Fischer to the hospital and he was thankfully able to recover from his injuries. Lady Gaga, who is clearly one proud dog mom, took the news of the robbery really hard. Can you even imagine if your babies were stolen? The singer offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' safe return and even set up a Gmail account to specifically field dog leads.

Thankfully, a woman returned the two lost pups in the days following the robbery. According to TMZ, she found Koji and Gustav tied to a pole in an alleyway and recognized them from news coverage. Soon after, Lady Gaga and her four-legged children reunited. (Cue tears.) As for Fischer? He kept fans updated on his recovery via his Instagram account, regularly sharing posts about his current state of affairs. In March, he added an Instagram post stating that he had to be re-admitted to the hospital after his lung collapsed and "air was filling up my chest cavity." That's some scary stuff!

Since the incident, Fischer has been sharing updates on his Instagram page, where he has amassed 18,000 followers. So, what has fans so angry? Keep scrolling for all the deets.