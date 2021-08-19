Does Mike Wolfe Really Want Frank Fritz Back On American Pickers?

Both Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz found fame as the antique-hunting co-stars of "American Pickers." However, fans noticed that after a March 2020 episode, Frank was missing from the popular show. While many surely assumed it would be a temporary absence at first, he was eventually let go and it now looks like he won't be returning to his on-screen gig anytime soon.

Offscreen, Frank, who has Crohn's disease, was making an effort to get healthy while also keeping his drinking under control, recovering from back surgery, and going through a nasty split from his former fiancee. As for the show, in July, he told The U.S. Sun, "I would like to come back to the show, but we will see. I was doing it for 11 years, but there is a lot of controversy going on right now." He added, "It's up to the network whether I come back on the show. It ain't gonna affect me one bit."

It also turns out that Mike and Fritz haven't spoken in years, which might make it seem like Mike isn't interested in having his former co-host return. But is that the way he really feels? Read on to find out.