Erika Jayne Gets Candid On Dramatic Season Of RHOBH

Erika Jayne's legal woes with ex-husband Tom Girardi have been the main focus of Season 11 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and now she's getting real about the drama with fans.

Erika participated in a rare Twitter Q&A session with fans and her answers about the legal situation she's embroiled in did not disappoint. When one fan asked if she had any good times filming this season, she replied, "Ummmm...no." Another asked about Erika's favorite makeup product, as fans know her glam team is legendary. Erika responded with "waterproof mascara?" and added two laughing-crying emojis, essentially poking fun at herself for a few tear-stained faces during her confessionals throughout the season. One fan wondered if she would make a "Pretty Mess" part two, hinting at a sequel to her 2018 book "Pretty Mess." Erika responded, "Well Im currently living it," along with another two laughing-crying emojis. At least she has a sense of humor about her ordeal!

Despite her sunny facade, it seems new rumors about Erika's legal troubles are circulating every day. Keep reading for more details.