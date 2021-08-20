Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Unexpected Family News

Caitlyn Jenner may have spilled the beans on another family pregnancy, but the question is: Which of her kids is she talking about?

The reality star revealed the news speaking to paparazzi in California, where, according to TMZ, Caitlyn told paps one of her children has a bun "in the oven." For fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," another grandchild for Caitlyn could come from one of her 10 adult kids (a number that includes her six biological children and her four step-kids Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian).

Joking with the media, the former Olympian claimed that she hopes to have 30 grandchildren in her lifetime, and the added bundle of joy brings her one step closer with the final count coming to 19. Among the "I Am Cait" star's grandchildren include Kim's four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm; Kourtney's children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign; Khloé's daughter True, Rob Kardashian daughter Dream, Kylie Jenner's Stormi; as well as Brandon's Eva and twins Bo and Sam; Cassandra's Francesca, Isabella, and Luke; and Burt's William and Bodhi... are you "keeping up"?

So which one of Caitlyn's kids is making the athlete's dream closer to reality? Read on to find out.