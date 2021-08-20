Caitlyn Jenner Reveals Unexpected Family News
Caitlyn Jenner may have spilled the beans on another family pregnancy, but the question is: Which of her kids is she talking about?
The reality star revealed the news speaking to paparazzi in California, where, according to TMZ, Caitlyn told paps one of her children has a bun "in the oven." For fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," another grandchild for Caitlyn could come from one of her 10 adult kids (a number that includes her six biological children and her four step-kids Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian).
Joking with the media, the former Olympian claimed that she hopes to have 30 grandchildren in her lifetime, and the added bundle of joy brings her one step closer with the final count coming to 19. Among the "I Am Cait" star's grandchildren include Kim's four kids: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm; Kourtney's children: Mason, Penelope, and Reign; Khloé's daughter True, Rob Kardashian daughter Dream, Kylie Jenner's Stormi; as well as Brandon's Eva and twins Bo and Sam; Cassandra's Francesca, Isabella, and Luke; and Burt's William and Bodhi... are you "keeping up"?
So which one of Caitlyn's kids is making the athlete's dream closer to reality? Read on to find out.
Burt Jenner is expecting baby No. 3
Speculation has been taking over the internet that Caitlyn Jenner's youngest child Kylie Jenner might be pregnant with her second, as many outlets are reporting the news as fact.
But according to Page Six, it is Caitlyn's eldest son Burt that she was speaking about. The outlet reports Burt and his girlfriend, Valerie Pitalo, are expecting their third child together, joining their two sons William and Bodhi. Of course, while Caitlyn announced that she'll soon have her 19th grandchild, sources are now reporting the reality star may actually be close to 20. Insiders told sites like TMZ, People, and Us Weekly that the rumors that Kylie and Travis Scott are expecting her second child are true. The on-again, off-again couple already shares daughter Stormi Webster.
Back in 2020, Kylie told fans on Instagram Live she hoped to one day have "seven kids down the line," and it seems like the beauty mogul might be one step closer. The bundle of joy would round out Caitlyn Jenner's grandchildren grand total to 20.