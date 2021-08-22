Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly Looking Into Legal Options Amid Harry And Meghan Drama
It has long been reported that Queen Elizabeth has a "soft spot" for Prince Harry, but his decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family — and then give tell-all style interviews that painted the royal family in a negative light — has reportedly caused some concerns for the monarch, according to Us Weekly. "The queen has always had a soft spot for Harry and looked out for him, so [she] is incredibly hurt and shocked that it has come to this. She's trying to be understanding and see things from Harry's perspective, but he allegations he and Meghan have made are hard for her to digest," a source told the outlet back in March.
Where the queen currently stands with her grandson is unknown, but based on the fact that Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet — the queen's family nickname — people seemed to assume that things are fine between them. And, according to the Daily Mail, the queen has already extended an invitation to her Platinum Jubilee to the Sussex family, even though it's several months away. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited and I'm sure the queen is very much looking forward to seeing them there," a source told the outlet in June.
Since then, however, Harry has announced his plans to release his very first memoir, and it sounds like the queen isn't taking any more chances when it comes to the royal family's reputation. Read on for more.
Queen Elizabeth is preparing for any 'repeated attacks,' source says
Queen Elizabeth has remained tight-lipped when it comes to the claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially after their March 7 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The palace has responded when appropriate, and the royal family has vowed to handle any and all accusations in private. While Harry has been back to the UK twice in 2021, reports that his family isn't too happy with him have been plentiful. Now, a source told The Sun that the queen has become "exasperated with repeated attacks," and she has supposedly sought legal counsel over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's "repeated attacks."
"The feeling, coming right from the top, is that enough is enough," a source told The Sun. "There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and Royal Family can only be pushed so far. They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated," the source added. No word on what the queen's legal team is planning to do, but it seems that Harry's grandmother is making sure that she is able to protect The Firm in case he causes any kind of additional damage.