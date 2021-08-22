Queen Elizabeth Is Reportedly Looking Into Legal Options Amid Harry And Meghan Drama

It has long been reported that Queen Elizabeth has a "soft spot" for Prince Harry, but his decision to step down as a senior member of the royal family — and then give tell-all style interviews that painted the royal family in a negative light — has reportedly caused some concerns for the monarch, according to Us Weekly. "The queen has always had a soft spot for Harry and looked out for him, so [she] is incredibly hurt and shocked that it has come to this. She's trying to be understanding and see things from Harry's perspective, but he allegations he and Meghan have made are hard for her to digest," a source told the outlet back in March.

Where the queen currently stands with her grandson is unknown, but based on the fact that Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet — the queen's family nickname — people seemed to assume that things are fine between them. And, according to the Daily Mail, the queen has already extended an invitation to her Platinum Jubilee to the Sussex family, even though it's several months away. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been invited and I'm sure the queen is very much looking forward to seeing them there," a source told the outlet in June.

Since then, however, Harry has announced his plans to release his very first memoir, and it sounds like the queen isn't taking any more chances when it comes to the royal family's reputation. Read on for more.