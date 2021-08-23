Will Camilla Ever Forgive Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

After marrying Prince Charles 16 years ago, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, became a part of the royal family and stepmother to Charles' two sons, William and Harry. When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit their royal duties back in March 2020 and moved to the United States, however, leaving Charles thoroughly disappointed, Camilla stood by her husband's side.

The father and son were thrown into turmoil amid Megxit. According to Prince Harry, Charles stopped talking to him after the move, as reported by US Weekly. Per close sources, Charles was not impressed with his son's willingness to go on record and talk about his family. "Charles does not agree with Harry trashing his whole family in public," one source revealed to US Weekly. "Charles thinks these matters could have easily been addressed in private." For Harry's part, he feels his father could have been more supportive of his wish to step down from his duties in the royal family and move to the U.S. When the Duke of Sussex returned to the U.K. for Prince Philip's funeral, a source told US Weekly that Harry and Charles did not resolve their differences. "There definitely continues to be a huge wedge between the two," the source reported.

According to The Telegraph (via Express), the Duchess of Cornwall has been busy supporting her husband throughout the ordeal. She has firmly chosen a side in the rift, but will she ever forgive Meghan Markle and Prince Harry? Keep scrolling to find out!