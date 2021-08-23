Ryan Reynolds Speaks Out About Who He Wants To Host Jeopardy!

Following the tragic death of Alex Trebek in November 2020, there was non-stop talk about who would take over his job at "Jeopardy!". In the months that followed the iconic host's death, the show made due with a long list of guest hosts, but on August 11, it was announced that executive producer Mike Richards would be Trebek's permanent replacement, per The New York Times. Meanwhile, "Big Bang Theory" alum Mayim Bialik was tapped to host primetime specials.

However, that decision didn't hold. On August 20, Richards announced he was stepping down following the resurfacing of inappropriate remarks he made about women, disabled people, and others. "It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on 'Jeopardy!' as we look to start a new chapter," he wrote. "Over the last several days it has become clear that moving forward as host would be too much of a distraction for our fans and not the right move for the show." Now, fans are calling on Bialik to step down, per Deadline, due to previous comments she's made about vaccines (she since clarified to The Wrap that she is "not an anti-vaxxer" and that she and her kids are fully vaccinated against COVID-19). Journalism professor Jeff Jarvis claimed on Twitter, "Keep in mind that Mayim Bialik, though vaccinated, spreads vaccine doubt and hawks brain quackery. She is no representative for a show about facts and authority."

So who should host the show? Ryan Reynolds has an idea.