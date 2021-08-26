What Does Meghan McCain Really Think Of Kamala Harris?

Meghan McCain is known for her outspokenness when it comes to politics. Whether it's in her former role as co-host of "The View" or on Twitter, McCain never shies away from sharing her mind.

McCain has stirred the pot with Republicans and Democrats alike, finding bones to pick with everyone from Dr. Anthony Fauci to Mary Trump. McCain was also an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump during his time in office and after his presidency. In May, for example, McCain called Trump "notoriously fickle."

So, who's the subject of McCain's ire this time around? None other than Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris honored McCain's late father, John McCain, on the anniversary of his death, posting a photo of her leaving flowers at a memorial site for McCain. "Today, on the three-year anniversary of his passing, I paid my respects to an American hero, Senator John McCain," Harris tweeted. But Meghan wasn't happy with the tribute. Keep reading to learn more.