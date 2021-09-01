Olivia Plath's Tragic Loss Explained
Olivia Plath and her husband Ethan Plath are young, but they have been through a lot during their short marriage. At the end of Season 2 of "Welcome to Plathville," Ethan said goodbye to his younger siblings. He and his wife Olivia have cut off all contact with Barry and Kim Plath, and his parents won't allow him to see his younger siblings. Ethan and Olivia have good reasons for cutting off his parents. For example, the Plaths believe their daughter-in-law is "possessed by evil spirits," per the YouTube series "Without a Crystal Ball." In addition, Ethan's mother Kim believes Olivia has "led Ethan astray" because she introduced him to Coca-Cola, alcohol, and movies, per Woman's Day.
On the August 24 Season 3 premiere of "Welcome to Plathville," Ethan told Olivia that he felt like he gave up his younger siblings for his marriage, per People. Ethan said, "Something that I think about quite often is the relationship that I gave up with my siblings for my marriage, and honestly, it pisses me off to no end. I kind of feel that my mom used my younger siblings as leverage to get me to do what she wanted me to do ... that's just messed up." In January 2021, Olivia revealed on Instagram that she struggled with suicidal thoughts in 2020, but got help, per People.
After already struggling with so many challenges, Olivia revealed a tragic loss on the August 31 episode of "Welcome to Plathville." Keep reading to find out more.
Olivia Plath suffered a miscarriage
Olivia Plath said she felt "alone" after suffering a miscarriage. In an August 31 clip of "Welcome to Plathville," the 23-year-old revealed to her sister-in-law Moriah Plath, "I felt bad for being relieved, but I was so relieved because it was, like, a wake-up call of, like, 'I'm not ready to have a kid. I don't want a kid.'" The two sisters talked about sex and birth control.
People reported on Olivia's confession to her sister-in-law. According to the outlet, Moriah understood agreed with Olivia's takes on sex and birth control, saying, "Growing up in the conservative circle, you're kind of just taught that like, it's a terrible thing. And it's like, you just don't do it — you don't sleep with somebody." The 18-year-old Moriah is once again showing wisdom beyond her years.
According to Us Weekly, Olivia confessed to Moriah that when she told her husband Ethan Plath about the miscarriage, he was "just as relieved" as she was. Ethan told the magazine that the couple planned to wait "a few years" to start a family because they wanted to travel a bit.
Olivia and Ethan Plath are continuing to 'grow, laugh, and learn' together
Olivia and Ethan Plath have been through it, but there are many signs that their marriage is stronger because of their challenges. On May 14, Olivia wished Ethan a happy birthday on Instagram. Olivia posted a photo of the couple with the caption: "Happy Birthday, Ethan! We've been through some thick and some thin, and here's to whatever the future holds for us. May we both continue to grow, learn and laugh [kiss emoji] I Iove you!" In May 2021, People reported that Ethan left a comment on Olivia's Instagram Story, calling his wife a "truly beautiful woman."
As far as having kids, it appears that is part of the future plan for the "Welcome to Plathville" stars. In December 2020, Olivia talked to People about starting a family. Olivia said, "Ethan and I both love kids. We're both from large families, and we would definitely love to have a couple of kids ... we need to heal and process our own childhoods before we bring another child into the world."
In that same interview, Olivia said her friendship with Ethan is part of the glue that keeps them together. She said that being "able to stay friends, I honestly think that's what helped our marriage stay afloat." Olivia continued, "Because during all that hard time with all the drama, there wasn't a lot of romance going around ... But the fact that we were friends I think really helped us through that."