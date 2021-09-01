Olivia Plath's Tragic Loss Explained

Olivia Plath and her husband Ethan Plath are young, but they have been through a lot during their short marriage. At the end of Season 2 of "Welcome to Plathville," Ethan said goodbye to his younger siblings. He and his wife Olivia have cut off all contact with Barry and Kim Plath, and his parents won't allow him to see his younger siblings. Ethan and Olivia have good reasons for cutting off his parents. For example, the Plaths believe their daughter-in-law is "possessed by evil spirits," per the YouTube series "Without a Crystal Ball." In addition, Ethan's mother Kim believes Olivia has "led Ethan astray" because she introduced him to Coca-Cola, alcohol, and movies, per Woman's Day.

On the August 24 Season 3 premiere of "Welcome to Plathville," Ethan told Olivia that he felt like he gave up his younger siblings for his marriage, per People. Ethan said, "Something that I think about quite often is the relationship that I gave up with my siblings for my marriage, and honestly, it pisses me off to no end. I kind of feel that my mom used my younger siblings as leverage to get me to do what she wanted me to do ... that's just messed up." In January 2021, Olivia revealed on Instagram that she struggled with suicidal thoughts in 2020, but got help, per People.

After already struggling with so many challenges, Olivia revealed a tragic loss on the August 31 episode of "Welcome to Plathville." Keep reading to find out more.