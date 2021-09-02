The Shockingly Weird Thing Rudy Giuliani Did On Cameo

Less than a month after disgraced attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani publicly announced that his account on the celebrity messenger app Cameo was open for business, it seems the on-and-off-again Donald Trump sycophant has already uploaded a controversial — if not somewhat bizarre — personalized video on the platform. As New York magazine's Intelligencer reported on Sept. 1, the recording-in-question featured Giuliani rattling off an apparently personalized message paid by an app customer — one who bashed a client Giuliani represented before his law licenses were revoked earlier this year.

As Intelligencer explained, Giuliani's message, which was obtained by the media outlet, featured the one-time attorney thanking a number of individuals, many of whom are journalists, for their investigation into the energy firm Derwick Associates. Per Intelligencer, the firm is owned by Venezuelan entrepreneur Alejandro Betancourt, who was allegedly aided by Giuliani in warding off charges of bribery and money laundering through his connections to then-President Donald Trump.

Addressing Betancourt's adversaries by their first names — among whom include journalists Angus Berwick, Cesar Batiz, Orlando Avendaño, and Alek Boyd, along with activist Thor Halvorssen and former U.S. ambassador Otto Reich — Giuliani appeared to thank them all for their work in making Betancourt, through Derwick Associates, accountable for his possible misdeeds. However, as both Intelligencer and HuffPost pointed out, purportedly the message itself isn't exactly what it appears to be. Read on after the jump to find out.