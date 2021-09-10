Tiger King Star Jeff Lowe's Legal Issues Explained

While Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, the titular star of the 2020 Netflix true-crime hit "Tiger King," will presumably serve his full 22-year sentence for his murder-for-hire plot against rival Carole Baskin, he's certainly far from the only one featured in the docuseries to come under the long arm of the law. According to a September 9 report published by NME, fellow "Tiger King" subject Jeff Lowe, Exotic's former mentor-and-partner-turned-business-adversary, is now purportedly on the lam after failing to show up in a Las Vegas court.

On the whole, the latest development in Jeff's legal issues isn't entirely surprising. Following the March 2020 streaming release of "Tiger King," Jeff — who wasn't exactly cast in a flattering light in the docuseries — has been embroiled in a series of law-oriented missteps. The first occurred in May, when federal agents seized 68 big cats from the exotic animal park Jeff ran with his wife, Lauren Lowe, after both allegedly ignored multiple citations which found them in violation of the Endangered Species Act — all of which were related to animal mistreatment and abuse. (Ironically, the Lowes' zoo was originally owned by Exotic, but relocated to Thackerville, Oklahoma and renamed "Tiger King Park.")

Following the government seizure, the Lowes were arrested outside of Oklahoma City and charged with driving under the influence less than a month later. But strangely enough, Jeff's current situation in Las Vegas is unrelated to either of these events.