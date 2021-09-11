Here's How To Watch The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards are back taking over Brooklyn's Barclays Center with a star-studded show and some memorable firsts.

The 2021 MTV VMAs was hosted by rapper and singer Doja Cat on September 12, 2021, and the artist is making history as the first host to be simultaneously nominated for Video of the Year — in this case, for her single "Kiss Me More." The "Need To Know" artist previously took home Best New Artist, and could go home with five moonmen in 2021.

The show takes place the same weekend as NYC commemorates the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. In honor of those who lost their lives, the VMAs partnered with 9/11 Day nonprofit to host events honoring the National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Fans can look forward to many of their favorite celebs hitting the stage on the night that honors music videos, with artists like Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Cyndi Lauper, and Travis Barker hitting the stage. Rock band The Foo Fighters is the biggest honoree of the night, receiving the MTV VMA's first Global Icon award, which the band will celebrate with their first VMA performance since 2007 (via the New York Post). So how can fans tune in for the fun? Read on for the details.