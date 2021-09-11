Here's How To Watch The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards
The MTV Video Music Awards are back taking over Brooklyn's Barclays Center with a star-studded show and some memorable firsts.
The 2021 MTV VMAs was hosted by rapper and singer Doja Cat on September 12, 2021, and the artist is making history as the first host to be simultaneously nominated for Video of the Year — in this case, for her single "Kiss Me More." The "Need To Know" artist previously took home Best New Artist, and could go home with five moonmen in 2021.
The show takes place the same weekend as NYC commemorates the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. In honor of those who lost their lives, the VMAs partnered with 9/11 Day nonprofit to host events honoring the National Day of Service and Remembrance.
Fans can look forward to many of their favorite celebs hitting the stage on the night that honors music videos, with artists like Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Cyndi Lauper, and Travis Barker hitting the stage. Rock band The Foo Fighters is the biggest honoree of the night, receiving the MTV VMA's first Global Icon award, which the band will celebrate with their first VMA performance since 2007 (via the New York Post). So how can fans tune in for the fun? Read on for the details.
Fans rallied for Normani to perform — and she will
The Foo Fighters won't be the only artist returning to the MTV Video Music Awards stage. According to Billboard, fan favorites like Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Shawn Mendes and Alicia Keys are among the expected performances of the night. Host of the 2021 MTV VMAs Doja Cat will also perform, as well as Justin Bieber, who returns after six years.
Former Fifth Harmony member Normani will also take the stage, but only after fans rallied for her to make an appearance at the award show. The loyal followers of the pop singer went viral with the hashtag #LetNormaniPerfrom, prompting MTV to add Normani to their list of stars with a performance of her single "Wild Side" (via Billboard). "I don't know where to start with you guys. you're my heart and soul and have always stuck by me through all the f***ing adversities," tweeted the artist after the announcement. "First shall be the last and the last shall be the first. MY NATION i love youuuuu. s*** bout to be lit IM CRINE."
To watch the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, the Normani "Nation" — and every other fan base — can tune into MTV, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, the CW Network or streaming on the MTV app, the MTV site, Paramount+, Hulu+, fuboTv and/or Sling TV on September 12, 2021, as the night is sure to bring surprises. Two big names have already pulled out.
Nicki Minaj and Lorde cancel their performances
The most memorable moments to come from the MTV Video Music Awards are often not the videos themselves. Who can forget the moment Kanye West rushed the stage interrupting Taylor Swift back in 2009, or the infamous Britney Spears, Madonna, Christina Aguilera kiss? For the 2021 MTV VMAs the drama with celebs has already started, with two big names pulling out of their performances before even reaching the stage.
Lorde was the first to cancel her appearance at the event, telling fans, "we were planning this insanely amazing many-bodied intimate dance performance, not fully understanding the (very necessary!) safety protocols that are in place. I can't make something less than outstanding for you guys." The artist pulled her performance from the VMA lineup promising "more TV performances" in the future.
Days later, Nicki Minaj opted out of performing at the award show, responding to her fan's Twitter question with a rather cryptic message: "I just pulled out. I'll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV. ... I love you so much. Next year we there baby." The New York Post speculates Minaj's departure may stem from her recent family drama.