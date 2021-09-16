Who Will Guest Host Jeopardy For The Rest Of 2021?

"Jeopardy!" has hit a rough patch since the 2020 death of Alex Trebek, who had hosted the show since 1984, according to the BBC. On Twitter, the show revealed that the long-time host had "passed away peacefully ... surrounded by family and friends," a year and a half being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

In the following season, the show featured a series of guest hosts and made a donation to the hosts' charity of choice with an amount that matched the winnings of the shows they hosted. Among the guest hosts was Mike Richards, the executive producer of "Jeopardy" and "Wheel of Fortune," whom Sony Pictures Television later announced as the new full-time "Jeopardy!" host in August. Richards' new role did not last long, however, after a report by The Ringer revealed offensive and disparaging remarks that he made about women's bodies and Jewish people while hosting the podcast "The Randumb Show." Richards stepped down shortly afterward, having only recorded five episodes of the show, according to USA Today.

As the game show is left without a full-time host yet again, many are wondering who will guest host "Jeopardy!" for the rest of 2021. Sony has finally made the announcement, so read on to find out.